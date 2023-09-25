Writers Guild and Hollywood Studios Reach a Tentative Deal

Source: YouTube

Work in Hollywood has been shut down for months, and now it’s back to work after a tentative deal was struck.

The Writers Guild of America reached a tentative three year deal with Hollywood studios to get everyone back to work. They were pushing for higher wages, higher residuals from streaming and protections against A.I. This doesn’t mean they are immediately headed back to work…they are waiting until the final contract is signed and voted on by the members. It could be weeks or months before Hollywood sees a reboot. You won’t see new episodes or content until next year. Instead, this fall will be filled with reruns and reality shows.