Wiz Khalifa Opening Delivery-Only Restaurant In Louisville
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Wiz Khalifa attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Wiz Khalifa began a brand of deliver-only restaurants just a month ago starting October 1st called “Hot Box by Wiz” and now we’re getting on in Louisville!
This delivery only restaurant chain is targeted at redefining “late night munchies”. The food will soon be available from GrubHub, Uber Eats, Door Dash and Postmates. The ghost restaurant is located within “The Limo” at 411 W. Chestnut St in downtown Louisville. Olivia Giffin, owner of “The Limbo”, and Chef Deron Haydon bought into the franchise.
The restaurant is officially open for service starting November 12th from 4pm- Midnight for delivery only!
