Willem Dafoe, Katy Perry Visiting ‘SNL’

Jan 19, 2022 @ 5:05am
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Katy Perry performs onstage with Zedd at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

This may seem hard to believe, but Willem Dafoe will be making his debut as host of Saturday Night Live on January 29.  The musical guest for Dafoe’s debut will be four-time guest Katy Perry.  Hard to believe Willem Dafoe has never served as host of the comedy series despite being lampooned by Kate McKinnon for his film The Lighthouse.

 

