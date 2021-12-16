Will There Be A Mariah Carey Verzuz Beyonce Battle?

The list of who could hang with Mariah Carey in a Verzuz battle is short when you look at her 19 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits, six Billboard 200 No. 1 albums and five Grammy Awards. One name did come up: Beyonce.
In an interview with E!, Mariah Carey was asked if she would ever challenge Beyoncé to a Verzuz battle. “I love Beyoncé and I admire her so much as a performer, for what she’s done for the world and everything else, so I ain’t answering that question,” she said. “I’ll be disrespecting myself and I’m not going to do that, because it’s Christmas time.”