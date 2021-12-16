      Weather Alert

Will There Be A Mariah Carey Verzuz Beyonce Battle?

Dec 16, 2021 @ 1:57pm

The list of who could hang with Mariah Carey in a Verzuz battle is short when you look at her 19 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits, six Billboard 200 No. 1 albums and five Grammy Awards. One name did come up: Beyonce.

In an interview with E!, Mariah Carey was asked if she would ever challenge Beyoncé to a Verzuz battle. “I love Beyoncé and I admire her so much as a performer, for what she’s done for the world and everything else, so I ain’t answering that question,” she said. “I’ll be disrespecting myself and I’m not going to do that, because it’s Christmas time.”

TAGS
Beyonce Billboard Mariah Carey Verzuz
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly's 12 Days of Giveaways
You Laugh You Lose: Viagra Thieves
Holiday Tipping Guide
We Now Know What Happened To Samantha In SATC Reboot "And Just Like That"
"Fantastic Beasts 3: The Secrets Of Dumbledore" Teaser Trailer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On