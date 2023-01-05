Will The Wiggles Really Collab With Lil Nas X?
Parents with Instagrams are outraged after The Wiggles tease a collaboration with Lil Nas X in this pic:
Now, there’s no way to know if the tease was just a joke to go along with running into Lil Nas X, but still, the reactions are somewhat mixed.
One comment reads, “Such a shame, my daughter loved the Wiggles. I don’t see how someone who lap dances the devil in their music videos is a good candidate for working in the children’s music industry.”
Another says, “Lots of people commenting obviously don’t understand art & have horribly closed minds. I hope this post stays up forever & there IS a collab.”
This isn’t the first time Lil Nas X has noted wanting to work with the children’s musical group. Back in 2020, the two shared this Twitter convo:
trying really hard to get the wiggles to coheadline the tour with me. i will keep you guys updated.
— i am reading all that (@LilNasX) April 27, 2022
One big question we don’t have answers to right now is “WILL HE GET HIS OWN COLOR?” You know. Red, yellow, blue, and purple are taken.