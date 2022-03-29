      Weather Alert

Will Smith Publicly Apologizes To Chris Rock, Academy Launches Formal Review

Mar 29, 2022 @ 6:28am

Will Smith posted the following apology to Chris Rock for slapping him on stage at the Oscars: “…I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be….”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

According to TMZ, Rock didn’t know Jada Pinkett Smith had alopecia, which is why she shaves her head.  He went back to the dressing room after the incident and then left the building. A source says, “Chris doesn’t have a mean done in his body. ”

In the meantime, The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences released a statement yesterday condemning his actions and announcing: “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

Though it’s possible that Smith’s membership in the Academy could be suspended or revoked as a penalty for his behavior, it’s unlikely his Oscar would be taken away. Rock has not yet spoken out publicly about the incident, and declined to press charges.

TAGS
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences apology Chris Rock Instagram review Will Smith
POPULAR POSTS
This Is The One Moment EVERYBODY Is Talking About At The Oscars
Did Lady Gaga Sabotage This Reality Star's Music Career?
Missed Connections: The Ficus and The Finger
Community Rallies Behind Woman Critically Injured By Drunk Driver...And Lost Her Apartment
Ben and Kelly's $20,000 Gas Giveaway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On