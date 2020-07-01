Will Ferrell Talks About The Movie Lines Fans Yell At Him Most
Will Ferrell has had a ton of memorable movie and TV characters with quotable lines…but which ones do fans recite at him the most??
His Wedding Crashers’ character, Chazz Reinhold, may not be the first character to come to mind when you think of Will, but he certainly is among his most iconic roles. It’s our favorite one to yell…”Mom…meatloaf!!”
Ron Burgundy’s “Stay Classy, San Diego!” is practically legend at this point as is Ricky Bobby’s “If you’re not first, you’re last.” And who could forget the moment Brennan realizes he and stepbrother Dale have plenty in common and excitedly asks, “Do you want to go do karate in the garage?”
