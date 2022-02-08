Where’s Lil Nas X?

Lil Nas X has been “off the grid” for 2 months and fans are beginning to worry. A couple months after Lil Nas X tweeted and deleted about having contracted COVID-19, fans have been doing wellness checks via Twitter.
I’m legitimately concerned about @LilNasX. The last time he tweeted, he had Covid. (That tweet has since been deleted.) For someone who consistently and seemingly joyfully used social media to connect with his fans and promote his artistry to just disappear is…unsettling.
— Totally Tyler (@totally_tyler) February 3, 2022
I’m legitimately concerned about @LilNasX. The last time he tweeted, he had Covid. (That tweet has since been deleted.) For someone who consistently and seemingly joyfully used social media to connect with his fans and promote his artistry to just disappear is…unsettling.
— Totally Tyler (@totally_tyler) February 3, 2022
@LilNasX are you ok? Why have you been so quiet?
— Unfiltered (@UnfilteredMelon) February 3, 2022
@LilNasX are you ok? Why have you been so quiet?
— Unfiltered (@UnfilteredMelon) February 3, 2022
Back in December, Lil Nas X announced that he’d be dropping out of a holiday show due to members his crew contracting COVID.
Lil Nas X has unfortunately had to pull out from performing at the Jingle Bell Ball, UK, due to a few members of his team testing positive for covid :/ pic.twitter.com/OOosbmzR5L
— LNX UPDATES (@DEMONZUPDATES) December 11, 2021
Lil Nas X has unfortunately had to pull out from performing at the Jingle Bell Ball, UK, due to a few members of his team testing positive for covid :/ pic.twitter.com/OOosbmzR5L
— LNX UPDATES (@DEMONZUPDATES) December 11, 2021
About a week later, he posted (then deleted) that he wasn’t sure which variant of the virus he contracted. We hope he turns up soon and that he’s OK!