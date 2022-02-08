      Weather Alert

Where’s Lil Nas X?

Feb 8, 2022 @ 7:08am
Lil Nas X accepts the award for top hot 100 song for "Old Town Road"at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Lil Nas X has been “off the grid” for 2 months and fans are beginning to worry. A couple months after Lil Nas X tweeted and deleted about having contracted COVID-19, fans have been doing wellness checks via Twitter.

 

Back in December, Lil Nas X announced that he’d be dropping out of a holiday show due to members his crew contracting COVID.

About a week later, he posted (then deleted) that he wasn’t sure which variant of the virus he contracted. We hope he turns up soon and that he’s OK!

