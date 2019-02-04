Wheel Of Dares: Patriots Victory Lap Poor Benji lost our bet on the “big game”…so he had to jog around the block in his skivvies while singing the praises of Tom Brady. #furrytastymansnack #cantunsee ben davisPatriotsskivviestasty man snackVictory LapWheel of Dares SHARE RELATED CONTENT Will Novak Needs To Be Invited To EVERY Bachelor Party From Now On This Is #FriendshipGoals Maroon 5 Halftime Show Top Trending Ads From The Big Game NFL ‘Bad Lip Reading’ Is What You Need Right Now Adam Levine and John Legend Team Up for ‘Stinky Booty Duty’