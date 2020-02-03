      Weather Alert

What is coming to Netflix In February

Feb 3, 2020 @ 12:30pm

It’s a new month which means new shows to binge watch on Netflix!

Here’s everything coming in February!

Feb. 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Feb. 3

Sordo (Netflix Film)

Team Kaylie: Part 3 (Netflix Family)

Feb. 4

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (Netflix Original Comedy)

Feb. 5

Black Hollywood: “They’ve Gotta Have Us”

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist (Netflix Documentary)

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Feb. 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Netflix Anime)

Feb. 7

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Horse Girl (Netflix Film)

Locke & Key (Netflix Original Series)

My Holo Love (Netflix Original Series)

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Feb. 8

The Coldest Game (Netflix Film)

Feb. 9

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Netflix Family)

Polaroid

Feb. 11

Good Time

Camino a Romaq Ball (Netflix Documentary)

Feb. 12

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix Film)

Feb. 13

Dragon Quest Your Story (Netflix Anime)

Love Is Blind (Netflix Original Series)

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Feb. 14

Cable Girls: Final Season (Netflix Original Series)

Isi & Ossi (Netflix Film)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix Family)

Feb. 15

Starship Troopers

Feb. 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Netflix Family)

Feb. 19

Chef Show: Volume 3 (Netflix Original Series)

Feb. 20

Spectros (Netflix Original Series)

Feb. 21

A Haunted House

Babies (Netflix Documentary)

Gentefied (Netflix Original Series)

Glitch Techs (Netflix Family)

Puerta 7 (Netflix Original Series)

System Crasher (Netflix Film)

Feb. 22

Girl on the Third Floor

Feb. 23

Full Count

Feb. 25

Every Time I Die

Feb. 26

I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix Original Series)

Feb. 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers (Netflix Original Series)

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution (Netflix Family)

Feb. 28

All the Bright Places (Netflix Film)

Babylon Berlin: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita (Netflix Film)

Queen Sono (Netflix Original Series)

Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix Original Series)

Unstoppable (Netflix Original Series)

Feb. 29

Jerry Maguire

