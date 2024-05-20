Dabney Coleman Passes At 92

Source: YouTube

Best known as the boss in 9 to 5 and his role in Tootsie, actor Dabney Coleman passed away at 92.

Coleman also had roles in The Towering Inferno and You’ve Got Mail. He last appeared on Yellowstone in 2019, and got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014. His daughter said in a statement, “My father crafted his time here on earth with a curious mind, a generous heart, and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity.”