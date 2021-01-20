Wet Nose Wednesday: Oldie
This handsome guy is Oldie! Oldie is an eight-year-old Australian Shepherd/Labrador/Catahoula Leopard Dog mix who came back to the Kentucky Humane Society after being adopted for a day. Oldie is a perfect dog, but – at 63 pounds – he was more dog than his family was prepared for.
Oldie is still the same happy guy! He loves people, getting scratches, throwing his booty on you for no apparent reason and treats. Oldie has been diagnosed with Spondylosis in lumbar spine – a type of arthritis spurred by wear and tear to the spine. He will need to be on medication (Galliprant) for the remainder of his life and have frequent vet checkups to make sure he is happy and pain-free. Oldie appears to get along with dogs that are lower energy such as himself; he isn’t interested in the playful tendencies of puppies and young dogs. He is content to be around felines, and he enjoys snoozing next to them during afternoon naps. Could you be the one for this glorious sweetheart? Oldie is neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Visit kyhumane.org/dogs to schedule an appointment to meet him!