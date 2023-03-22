99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Wet Nose Wednesday – Gracie

March 22, 2023 12:13PM EDT
Share
Wet Nose Wednesday – Gracie
Adopt Gracie now at the Kentucky Humane Society Main Campus on Steedly Dr

Gracie is an adorable seven-year-old Labrador Retriever who came to the Kentucky Humane Society when her owner could no longer care for her. Now she is looking for a new family to spoil her rotten! Gracie’s previous family told us that she is an absolute doll, and adores all people! She can be a little timid when first meeting someone, but she warms up quickly and will soon happily trot over to try to get as many pets and love as she can. Gracie has lived with other dogs before as well as cats and did very well with both. She has also met young children and was an extremely nice pup to them as well. If you are looking for an all-around wonderful gal to spend your days with, come meet Gracie at our Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/adopt/dogs. All she is missing is you!

More about:
adoptable animals
Gracie
Kentucky Humane Society
Labrador Retriever
wet nose wednesday

POPULAR POSTS

1

The Legend of the Leprechaun of Mobile, Alabama
2

St. Patrick's Day - What Is A Leprechaun?
3

Missed Connections: Barfing Beauty and The Gyro Man
4

Missed Connections: Homer and The Keymaster
5

You Laugh You Lose: Unexpected Login

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE