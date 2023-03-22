Wet Nose Wednesday – Gracie

Gracie is an adorable seven-year-old Labrador Retriever who came to the Kentucky Humane Society when her owner could no longer care for her. Now she is looking for a new family to spoil her rotten! Gracie’s previous family told us that she is an absolute doll, and adores all people! She can be a little timid when first meeting someone, but she warms up quickly and will soon happily trot over to try to get as many pets and love as she can. Gracie has lived with other dogs before as well as cats and did very well with both. She has also met young children and was an extremely nice pup to them as well. If you are looking for an all-around wonderful gal to spend your days with, come meet Gracie at our Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/adopt/dogs. All she is missing is you!