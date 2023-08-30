Wet Nose Wednesday – Duke

Introducing our sweet and handsome, Duke! This amazing guy is only a year old and came to the Kentucky Humane Society when his owner could no longer care for him. We know Duke might break some hearts with his good looks, but we promise his paw-sonality is just as charming! He is amazingly sweet, and if he didn’t have four paws (and knew what money meant) we are sure he would buy you flowers every day. Duke is amazing at making the staff at KHS laugh with his silly faces and goofy antics and is sure to keep a smile on your face all day long! While he is fine with some down time to relax, Duke is an active guy who loves to go on walks, hikes and close all of his fitness rings. Duke is a social butterfly and gets along with many dog fur-iends here at KHS and may not mind a potential canine sibling in his new home. We are unsure how he feels about cats. If you are looking for a sweet, silly, handsome guy to make you smile, come meet Duke at our Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, today! He is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. All he is missing is you!