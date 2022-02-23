“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Still Dominating The Charts

The Encanto soundtrack hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has been dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as last week was its third at No. 1, which is rare territory for a song from an animated movie. Now, the streak continues: On the new Hot 100 chart dated February 26th, “Bruno” is No. 1 for a fourth total week. Four weeks is now the most time a song from any Disney movie, whether animated or live action, has spent at No. 1. The previous record-holder was Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, and Sting’s 1994 The Three Musketeers song “All For Love.”
Additionally, “Bruno” and the Encanto soundtrack are the first corresponding song and soundtrack to simultaneously lead their respective Billboard charts for at least four weeks since 1992, when Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” and The Bodyguard soundtrack did it for 12 weeks.