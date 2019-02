Aldi has announced limited edition 80’s-themed cheeses.

The cheeses include “Sweet Cheddar Of Mine” (Guns N’ Roses), “Pour Some Gouda On Me” (Def Leppard), Wake Me up Before You Goat Goat” *(Wham), “Girls Just Wanna Have Fontina” (Cyndi Lauper), “Total Eclipse of the Havarti” (Bonnie Tyler), and “Billie Goat Is Not My Lover” (Michael Jackson).

The cheeses will also be available for a limited time.