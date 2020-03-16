Virtually Visit The World’s Most Famous Museums
With schools shut down and so many family events canceled across the state over coronavirus concerns, parents might soon be struggling to find ways to keep the kids entertained.
While everyone is home through closures — finding some fun family activities can be a little tough.
Classic indoor distractions like puzzles, board games and movies are a solid start, but you can also have a creative night with the family by virtually visiting a museum.
Here are several museums offering “virtual” tours online:
- The Louvre
- British Museum, London
- Guggenheim Museum, New York
- National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C.
- Musée d’Orsay, Paris
- National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Seoul
- Pergamon Museum, Berlin
- Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam
- Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam
- The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles
- Uffizi Gallery, Florence
- MASP, São Paulo
- National Museum of Anthropology, Mexico City