Vin Diesel Asks Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson To Be In “F10”

Nov 8, 2021 @ 6:27am

Vin Diesel seems to be fully moving beyond whatever issued he had with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and got on Instagram to ask his to be a part of “F10”. You might remember hearing they feuded on the set of their last Fast and Furious movie together, and that continued even after the movie was out. Johnson went on to film a spinoff movie with Jason Statham, Hobbs and Shawand he has ideas for a sequel.

 

 

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” Diesel wrote on Instagram. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

