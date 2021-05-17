Listen
Vanessa Bryant’s Emotional Tribute At Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
May 17, 2021 @ 6:59am
Vanessa Bryant brought the room to tears during her emotional speech as her husband Kobe Bryant was inducted into the the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Vanessa was flanked by Michael Jordan and talked about Kobe’s accomplishments on and off the court … from his 5 NBA championships to being a great dad.
“Congratulations baby. All of your hard work and sacrifice has paid off. You once told me, if you are going to bet on someone, bet on yourself. I’m glad you bet on yourself, you overachiever.” Vanessa said.
MJ didn’t speak … but his presence on stage was powerful and clearly very meaningful. Vanessa told Jordan … “Kobe admired you. This means so much to us.” Kobe famously idolized MJ growing up — and they later became great rivals on the court … and even better friends off of it. In fact, the two would grab dinner and text each other all the time just to check in.
So, when Kobe passed away back in January 2020, Vanessa knew the obvious choice to present her husband into the HOF would be His Airness.
Vanessa closed with the following message … “You did it. You’re in the Hall of Fame now. You are a true champ. You’re not just an MVP. You’re an all-time great. I’m so proud of you. I love you forever and always. Kobe. Bean. Bryant.”
Kobe Bryant
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
speech
Tribute
Vanessa Bryant
