Twenty One Pilots Announce Stream

January 6, 2023 6:58AM EST
Twenty one pilots’ breakthrough album “Vessel” is turning 10 years old this weekend and the band has announced a special ‘variety’ stream to celebrate.  The event will take place on Sunday at 3pm EST and the band says they will “show some behind-the-scenes videos, some old photos, play some songs.” Tyler Joseph also teased a 10th anniversary vinyl edition of the album, which will drop at the same time as the stream.

Watch at Youtube.com/twentyonepilots/live.

More about:
twenty one pilots
vessel

