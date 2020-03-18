Trending: #OprahArrested

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 04: Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Not sure how or why this started, but Oprah Winfrey learned she was trending on Twitter and posted this:
“Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.”
