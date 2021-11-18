Travis Scott And Drake Named In $750 Million Astroworld Lawsuit

Travis Scott and Drake are among those named in a $750 million lawsuit filed Tuesday by a Houston lawyer on behalf of 125 Astroworld Festival victims, including the family of one man who died.
Axel Acosta, 21, was one of 10 concertgoers who died from injuries sustained during Scott’s performance when the crowd surged toward the stage. In a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday, a member of attorney Tony Buzbee’s legal team said Acosta’s death “was needless, and was the result of gross negligence.”
Other named defendants include Apple Music, Live Nation, Epic Records, Scott’s Cactus Jack Records, and Tristar Sports & Entertainment Group, according to the complaint. The statement added that the law firm intends to file another lawsuit “with another 100 named plaintiffs.” The death toll is now up to 10 after the youngest victim passed away from his injuries at just 9-years-old.
