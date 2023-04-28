Train Workers Rescue Toddler From The Tracks

Source: YouTube

A little boy with autism wandered onto train tracks in New York, and is safe thanks to the quick thinking of transit employees.

Engineer William Kennedy was operating a southbound Hudson Line train going 70 mph a few weeks ago one afternoon, he noticed something unusual in a dangerous spot…turns out it was a three-year-old on the northbound tracks. So he used emergency communication to notify nearby train workers. A couple of signal Maintainers Max Chong and Christopher Fraina were on their way to help when they encountered the mom and her sister, who were both crying.

The boy’s mom called it a “miracle” that she got her child back safe and sound, she said everything happened so fast once he wandered away, fell off a wall, then climbed over electrically charged rails.