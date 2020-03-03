Tornado Tears Through Nashville Overnight

So scary. At least 7 are confirmed dead, and over 40 buildings have been shredded after a tornado touched down in downtown Nashville overnight.
Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirms 7 dead from tornadoes that shred more than 40 buildings. https://t.co/DxD6X1PqcL
— The Associated Press (@AP) March 3, 2020
Two people have died in East Nashville after a large and dangerous tornado tore through the area early Tuesday morning. The Nashville Fire Department is responding to approximately 40 structure collapses around the city https://t.co/NIoRuUOFs7
— CNN (@CNN) March 3, 2020
