Tori Kelly Set to Sing the National Anthem At The Kentucky Derby
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Tori Kelly, winner of Best Gospel/Performance Song for 'Never Alone', and Best Gospel Album for 'Hiding Place', poses in the press room during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Things are heating up for the most exciting two minutes in sports happening this Saturday. Grammy-award winning artist Tori Kelly will be singing the National Anthem at the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby!