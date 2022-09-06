99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“Top Gun: Maverick” Is Now 5th Highest Grossing Movie Of All Time

September 6, 2022 7:44AM EDT
Without any new big movies, the winner of the holiday weekend box office was Top Gun: Maverickwhich flew past the re-release of Spider-Man: No Way Home to top the box office. At only $7.9 million, it was one of the lowest grosses in recent decades for a film topping the Labor Day chart, but when you consider it’s been out for 15 weekends earning more than $1.4 billion globally, that’s pretty good.

It’s also the first movie that has ever been No. 1 on Memorial Day and Labor Day. It’s now made $700 million  domestically to bump Black Panther as the fifth top-grossing film of all time.

