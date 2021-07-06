      Weather Alert

Tom Holland and Zendaya Spotted Out On a Date After PDA Pictures Captured

Jul 6, 2021 @ 6:39am

And we LOVE that this couple is REAL. Zendaya and Tom Holland have been rumored to be together for some years now.

However, they have recently made it official by their make-out session in a car that was caught by paparazzi.

Moments before the pictures surfaced, they were seen eating at a Thai restaurant. There were no forms of PDA during the dinner, but they were in a deep convo that prompted Zendaya’s hands to gesture parts of the story being told.

