Tom Brady To Produce And Star In Football Comedy

In his first post-NFL gig, Tom Brady will produce and star in a football comedy called 80 For Brady. He will be in the movie along with Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin. It’s inspired by a true story of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady, play — and the chaos that ensues getting there.
Tom Brady Makes Post-Football Moves, to Produce, Act in Road Trip Comedy for Paramount, Endeavor Content (Exclusive) https://t.co/Qu0l0lffEw
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 23, 2022
Tom Brady Makes Post-Football Moves, to Produce, Act in Road Trip Comedy for Paramount, Endeavor Content (Exclusive) https://t.co/Qu0l0lffEw
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 23, 2022
He’s dipped his toe in the acting world before in a Funny or Die skit, on SNL and in “Ted 2” with Mark Wahlberg.