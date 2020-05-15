      Breaking News
Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

TJ Maxx Relaunches Their Online Store with a Catch

May 15, 2020 @ 7:34am
HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK - MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a T.J. Maxx store as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Shoppers rejoice! TJ Maxx has reopened its online store.

The online shopping experience mirrors the in-store experience by keeping all the categories the same.

Oh, you should be warned that there is a catch to your online shopping experience. TJ Maxx will only allow a set amount of orders a day and when you reach that limit, you’re done for the day.

