TJ Maxx Relaunches Their Online Store with a Catch
HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK - MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a T.J. Maxx store as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Shoppers rejoice! TJ Maxx has reopened its online store.
The online shopping experience mirrors the in-store experience by keeping all the categories the same.
Oh, you should be warned that there is a catch to your online shopping experience. TJ Maxx will only allow a set amount of orders a day and when you reach that limit, you’re done for the day.