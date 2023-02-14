99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Going On Tour Together

February 14, 2023 7:29AM EST
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have a long history of doing comedy together dating back to being co-anchors on SNL’s Weekend Update, and of course, hosting the Golden Globes together four times. They’ve done many movies together too! Now they’re taking their act on the road for a live tour this spring.

The “Restless Leg Tour” kicks off in Washington, DC on April 28th and will stop in Chicago (5/20), Boston (6/9), and Atlantic City (6/10). The show promises to “celebrate their 30 years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment.” 

