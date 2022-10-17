TikToker Makes Recipes Found On Gravestones

Rosemary Grant started a TikTok channel as a grad student that eventually led her to cook the recipes she found on headstones. She shares the final products on her channel, Ghostly Archive. She’s got 99.7 thousand followers and over 4.5 million likes!

Where did she get the idea? The first one she saw was from Naomi Miller-Dawson who had the recipe for Spritz Cookies on her headstone. She Googled it and that led to 10 other graves who had recipes etched on the gravestones…and an idea was born. She hope to visit all the recipe graves! See her on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on October 20th!