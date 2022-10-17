TikToker Makes Recipes Found On Gravestones
October 17, 2022 6:00AM EDT
Rosemary Grant started a TikTok channel as a grad student that eventually led her to cook the recipes she found on headstones. She shares the final products on her channel, Ghostly Archive. She’s got 99.7 thousand followers and over 4.5 million likes!
@ghostlyarchive Annabell’s Snickerdoodle cookies will be on @Kelly Clarkson Show Oct 20! #recipegravestone #gravestonerecipe #gravetok #taphophile #cemeterytiktok #snickerdoodle #bakersoftiktok ♬ Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You) – Kelly Clarkson
Where did she get the idea? The first one she saw was from Naomi Miller-Dawson who had the recipe for Spritz Cookies on her headstone. She Googled it and that led to 10 other graves who had recipes etched on the gravestones…and an idea was born. She hope to visit all the recipe graves! See her on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on October 20th!
