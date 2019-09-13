Tiger Woods And Justin Timberlake Are Teaming Up To Help The Bahamas
Tiger Woods is teaming with Justin Timberlake to support relief and rebuilding efforts in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.
They created The One Bahamas fund and collectively pledged to donate $6 million to help the area recover from the Category 5 storm and will also match funds donated by the public with a minimum goal of $12 million.
Woods hosts the Hero World Challenge golf tournament each December in the Bahamas and said, “It’s horrifying to see the videos and hear the stories about the effects of Hurricane Dorian. The need in the Bahamas is very real.”
