Source: YouTube

Meta’s long-hyped rival to Twitter, called Threads, has launched!

It’s hyped as the biggest challenge yet to Twitter that has suffered major setbacks since Elon Musk’s takeover last year.

Threads will reportedly allow Instagram users to keep their followers and username on the new app, and appears to be a free service. The launch comes just days after Musk’s latest debacle, imposing limits for how many posts that Twitter users can see in a day. On Monday, Twitter also announced that its popular (and previously free) dashboard tool TweetDeck will soon only be available to its tiny group of paid verified users.

Have you jumped on Threads yet?