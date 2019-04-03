This Thread About Battling For A Parking Spot Is Too Real

Top view looking down on parking lot, full with cars and shopper walking.

This bystander documented the struggle between two drivers fighting over a car spot.

This thread is too real! It all starts as the black car almost missed a prime parking spot on the street.

The silver car rolls up and is like, “don’t think so…”


We’re an HOUR into the struggle and still no one is budging!


It’s nighttime now, they’ve turned on their blinkers, still no movement!

Then… PLOT TWIST the parked car moves opening up a new space!

Now neither person is getting out of their car!


It all ends with the owner of the silver car getting out nearly 90 minutes after it all began!

Read the entire thread on Twitter HERE.

