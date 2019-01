NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 26: Musician Harry Styles speaks onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

There is a singer named Kelsy Karter that decided to get a tattoo over the weekend…of Harry Styles face…on HER face.

It takes up pretty much her entire cheek and she posted it on Instagram and Twitter pages. It looked painful.

#NoRagrets