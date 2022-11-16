99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

This Retirement Home Looks Next Level FUN

November 16, 2022 5:50AM EST
Staff at this retirement home in Michigan go above and beyond to show their residents a good time and make them feel young. Whether it’s bucket list items, or just stuff they like to do…they get to know all their residents and their life stories. They’ve done some crazy things like a pool party in their parking lot made up of tons of inflatable kiddie pools and sand boxes, they have plays, medieval recreations, pulling them around on floats through the home…to “Bigfoot” telling scary stories around a fake campfire??  We’re in. Nothing’s off the table and this is probably where we need to spend our golden years.

 

#FeelGood

