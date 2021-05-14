This Mom On Tik Tok Is Urging You NOT To Fold Your Kid’s Clothes
Laundry room with tall pile of clothes.
So the Internet is pretty divided about this mom on Tik Tok who is pushing for more people to ditch folding their kids’ laundry. She says if it gets wrinkled, it gets hung up. She savagely doesn’t even pair socks!
Some comments from those NOT down with this idea:
“Really? What happened to self-discipline? I say WE normalize self-care by being clean and neat. Lead by example, Mom.”
And another said she folds her clothes as they come out of the dryer because “if not, the clothes look wrinkled and soiled!”
Others were all about this new life-hack:
“We can do that?” asked one shocked commenter. “Why did no one tell me?”
“Ohhh this is the parenting I am here for!”
What do you think? Are you on board with her time-saving plan? Or is it too chaotic for you?