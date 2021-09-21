This Mild Katy Perry Hit From 2019 Enjoying Huge Uplift Thanks To Tiktok

Katy Perry has TikTok to thank for an uptick in streams and sales of her 2019 single, “Harleys In Hawaii.” TikTok users are lip-syncing to a slowed-down version of Katy’s song while turning the camera to the side, then revealing a glow-up in front of a colorful background.
In the UK “Harleys In Hawaii” has risen 426% according to Official Charts Company data!
Katy took to social media to acknowledge the resurgence of her song. She tweeted, “You and iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiuiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii”
You and iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiuiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii
“Harleys In Hawaii” was co-written with Charlie Puth and was added to her “Smile” album in August of 2020.
Have you done the “You and I” challenge on TikTok?