This Mild Katy Perry Hit From 2019 Enjoying Huge Uplift Thanks To Tiktok

Sep 21, 2021 @ 6:41am

Katy Perry has TikTok to thank for an uptick in streams and sales of her 2019 single, “Harleys In Hawaii.” TikTok users are lip-syncing to a slowed-down version of Katy’s song while turning the camera to the side, then revealing a glow-up in front of a colorful background.

In the UK “Harleys In Hawaii” has risen 426% according to Official Charts Company data!

Katy took to social media to acknowledge the resurgence of her song. She tweeted, “You and iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiuiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii”

“Harleys In Hawaii” was co-written with Charlie Puth and was added to her “Smile” album in August of 2020.

Have you done the “You and I” challenge on TikTok?

