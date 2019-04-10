This JCPS Teacher Needs Your Votes!

Thanks to listener Eva for reaching out to tell us about a cool JCPS teacher who has a shot at winning a cruise from Norwegian Cruise line!

Jordan Price teaches drama at Lincoln Elementary school  and was nominated by a parent. So he’s embraced it and using it as an example to his students that no matter how unreachable a goal may seem, you can make it! He is currently 32nd in the entire nation AND Canada…but he has to be in the top 30 to win a 7-day cruise for two on The Norwegian Joy!

You’ve got until Friday to vote!

#FeelGood

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Try Not To Cry Watching This Tribute To Dwyane Wade How NOT To Tinder Rethink The Next Time You Want To Hold This In Kids Are Driving Minicars Into Surgery to Reduce Anxiety And We Are Here For It! This Ballpark Hamburger Looks DISGUSTING National Burrito Day
Comments