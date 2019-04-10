This JCPS Teacher Needs Your Votes!

Thanks to listener Eva for reaching out to tell us about a cool JCPS teacher who has a shot at winning a cruise from Norwegian Cruise line!

Jordan Price teaches drama at Lincoln Elementary school and was nominated by a parent. So he’s embraced it and using it as an example to his students that no matter how unreachable a goal may seem, you can make it! He is currently 32nd in the entire nation AND Canada…but he has to be in the top 30 to win a 7-day cruise for two on The Norwegian Joy!

You’ve got until Friday to vote!

#FeelGood