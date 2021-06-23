This Is Why Salma Hayek Lost A Role In “The Matrix” Franchise To Jada Pinkett Smith

Fun fact: Salma Hayek auditioned for the role that went to Jada Pinkett Smith in Matrix.
Salma talks about why she didn’t get the role with Jada on her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. That is how the two met…auditioning for that role. After countless tests, Hayek ended up going against Pinkett Smith in a fitness evaluation for the movies.
“We had jumped through many hurdles and screen testing and many auditions, and they brought these stunt coordinators from Asia and it was the physical test,” Hayek said. “Now, I’m flexible, I’m agile – but I’m lazy. I never really went to the gym.”
“They said to me, ‘You have to run!’ I go, ‘To where?!’ ‘Around, you have to run around,’ “ Hayek recalls the coordinators telling her. “I couldn’t even go around the room once, I was like [panting].”
Catch Hayek’s full episode of Red Table Talk on Wednesday, June 23 at 12 p.m. ET,.
