      Weather Alert

This Is Why Salma Hayek Lost A Role In “The Matrix” Franchise To Jada Pinkett Smith

Jun 23, 2021 @ 8:43am
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Salma Hayek attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Fun fact: Salma Hayek auditioned for the role that went to Jada Pinkett Smith in Matrix.

Salma talks about why she didn’t get the role with Jada on her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. That is how the two met…auditioning for that role.  After countless tests, Hayek ended up going against Pinkett Smith in a fitness evaluation for the movies.

“We had jumped through many hurdles and screen testing and many auditions, and they brought these stunt coordinators from Asia and it was the physical test,” Hayek said. “Now, I’m flexible, I’m agile – but I’m lazy. I never really went to the gym.”

“They said to me, ‘You have to run!’ I go, ‘To where?!’ ‘Around, you have to run around,’ “ Hayek recalls the coordinators telling her. “I couldn’t even go around the room once, I was like [panting].”

Catch Hayek’s full episode of Red Table Talk on Wednesday, June 23 at 12 p.m. ET,.

MORE HERE

TAGS
Audition Jada Pinkett-Smith lazy matrix Red Table Talk role Salma Hayek
POPULAR POSTS
Dunkin Rolling Out Popping Bubbles For Their Drinks
"Gorilla Glue Girl" Has Her Own Line Of....Hair Care Products
You Laugh You Lose: Father's Day Edition
Gift Idea And Instagram Captions That Will Perfectly Tell Dad What He Means To You
Hula Hoop Fitness Is Taking Over Tik Tok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On