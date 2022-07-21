This Guy Relocated A Gator Away From A Playground Like A BOSS

Marquell T. White lives in Savannah, Georgia. He’s been on a weight loss journey for the last year and was headed outside to do a workout when he came across an unexpected visitor. So he took matters into his own hands — quite literally. “I had to get him out of there because I know kids come and play in that playground,“ Marquell said.
And he’s been having a ball on social media with the attention he’s gotten LOL! He says his family’s mad at him for risking his life…his wife doesn’t want to talk about it…and he’s poking fun on social media with them. He posts videos of various little complaints by his family to which he says with a laugh, “Why…you didn’t fight a gator!”