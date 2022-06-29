This Crestwood Toddler Is Already Smarter Than Us

When you’re 2…and already a member of Mensa’s High IQ club! Two-year-old Isla McNabb of Crestwood, Kentucky is now the youngest member ever of Mensa, the society for people with high IQs. How did her parents figure that out? Well even though she was still doing toddler things—playing with toys, loving her cat—they recently started noticing that “something was different.” Doesn’t hurt that her dad, Jason, is also in the Mensa club. Isla was obsessed with the alphabet, and soon, “she started sounding out the different letters, then we started out with some simple words and she sounded them out.” Shortly after that, Isla was reading at a kindergarten level, so her parents took her to a psychiatrist to get her IQ tested. Yeah…she scored in the 99th percentile for her age bracket. There are about 140,000 Mensa members around the globe, with another 6 million or so who may qualify.
Even though she may be a mental genius, her dad says, “We’re still working on potty training,” LOL!
