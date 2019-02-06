This Company Is Making Sure You Show Some ‘Self-Love’ This Valentine’s Day

Being single on Valentine’s Day can be a drag, especially when you see couples in love everywhere you go, but one company wants to make it a day of self-love for those that have recently gone through a pre-Valentine’s Day break up.

PlusOne is giving away 250 bullet vibrators for those who fill out a discreet form about their recent breakup, the deadline to submit your breakup story is February 13th.

If you know someone else who needs some “self-love” you can sign up for the free vibrator on their behalf. The company also has personal massagers for couples for those that are spending Valentine’s Day with that special someone.

