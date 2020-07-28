      Breaking News
This Artist Just Grabbed The Record For Most Top 40 Songs Of All Time

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: Drake accepts Top Artist onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Who is your guess? Taylor Swift? Ariana Grande? Lady Gaga? Ed Sheeran?  Nope.

Earlier this year, Drake became the artist with the most Top 40 songs to ever appear on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.

Now, he’s extended his lead (he’s at 224 songs now) and broken another record in the process: His two new collaborations with DJ Khaled, “Popstar” and “Greece,” debuted at number 3 and 8, respectively.

That gives Drake a total of 40 top-10 songs all-time, which is the most ever. The two songs break Drake’s tie with Madonna, who remains at 38 top-10 songs.

Following those two on the all-time rankings are The Beatles (34), Rihanna (31), Michael Jackson (30), Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder (28), Janet Jackson, Elton John (27), Lil Wayne, Elvis Presley, and Taylor Swift (25).

Aside from those accolades, Drake also holds the following Hot 100 records: most total top 40 hits (now up to 113), most top 10 debuts (25), most consecutive weeks spent on the chart, and most simultaneous entries on the chart.

