This 2-Year-Old’s Cabinet Mini Man Cave Is Hilarious

Dec 3, 2020 @ 7:08am
Professional gas range and range hood, white cabinet, antique ceiling lamps, fine bone china teacups in cabinets. Chalk paint hand-painted stools. Antique brass fruit tray. Antique cherry wood tea tray.

If we could fit inside a kitchen cabinet comfortably to hide out, watch our shows and eat snacks…we would too. Two-year-old Noah can’t be cuter as mom finds him in his little DIY mini man cave.  BTW…mom Blair wants you to know his little sanctuary doesn’t have a lock and is well-ventilated. He is also never left alone in the basement.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BLAIR MONIQUE WALKER (@blairmonique)


