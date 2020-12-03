This 2-Year-Old’s Cabinet Mini Man Cave Is Hilarious
Professional gas range and range hood, white cabinet, antique ceiling lamps, fine bone china teacups in cabinets. Chalk paint hand-painted stools. Antique brass fruit tray. Antique cherry wood tea tray.
If we could fit inside a kitchen cabinet comfortably to hide out, watch our shows and eat snacks…we would too. Two-year-old Noah can’t be cuter as mom finds him in his little DIY mini man cave. BTW…mom Blair wants you to know his little sanctuary doesn’t have a lock and is well-ventilated. He is also never left alone in the basement.
MORE HERE