There Was A Wedding At John Legend And Chrissy Teigen’s House
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated a milestone over the weekend: the wedding of two stuffed animals belonging to their daughter Luna Simone, who turns 4 next month.
And like many weddings, things didn’t run exactly according to schedule in the hours before it was time to walk down the aisle.
Of course, Chrissy documented the whole thing on her Instagram story: “We’re running a little behind. The bride is freaking out,” and she joked it was “the wedding of the century.”
It was a beachside ceremony as Luna made her way down the aisle crouching down, in order to make it seem like the bride and groom were really walking on their own paws.
Teigen then introduced her husband to sing the happy couple’s “favorite song, as requested by them”— which turned out to be Selena Gomez’s “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself.”
