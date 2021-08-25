There Could Be Hope For A Reboot Of “The Office”

The Office started exclusively streaming on NBCUniversal’s Peacock in January and since then suits have been kicking around the idea of a future for the show.
NBCU content chief Susan Rovner told Deadline on Monday during the Edinburgh International TV Festival that a reboot could happen “whenever [The Office creator] Greg Daniels wants to do one.” “We’re standing by,” she added, after previously declining to comment on reboot potential during a panel. “The issue is — what is left to be said about the characters?” The series creator also said he’d be open to a one-off special, much like the HBO Max Friends reunion.
The Office debuted in March 2005 and ran for nine seasons before its conclusion in May 2013.
