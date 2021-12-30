      Weather Alert

The Year’s Best Good News Stories

Dec 29, 2021 @ 8:38pm

MSNBC took a look back at some of the viral good news stories from the year. What was your favorite?

TAGS
good news MSNBC
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly's Top Phone Taps of the Year
The Community Is Rallying Behind Santa Walt
Happy Holidays From 99.7 DJX!
Best Celebrity Tik Toks Of The Year
Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On