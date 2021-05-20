      Weather Alert

‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot Is Coming to ABC Narrated by Don Cheadle

May 20, 2021 @ 6:28am

ABC has given the go-ahead to an official reboot of The Wonder Years. The show will be set in the late 60s with a middle-class Black family living in Montgomery, Alabama.

The story will be told through the eyes of 12-year-old Dean as he and his family grow through turbulent times for America. Elisha “EJ” Williams will play Dean. The series will also star Dule Hill, Laura Karuiki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, and Milan Kay. Don Cheadle will also lend his talents as the adult version of Dean.

TAGS
ABC Don Cheadle Reboot the wonder years
