The Very Specific Thing Harry Styles Left Behind In His Hollywood Home

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Harry Styles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Things Harry Styles has a lot of… fans, tattoos, and a shoes. That’s a maybe on the shoes actually… According to Us Weekly, he left behind hundreds of pairs of shoes in his Hollywood home. Chrishell Strause of Selling Sunset said,

He left hundreds of pairs of shoes. Heels. I think they’re gone now but I should probably see.

The Daily Beast adds that the heels, and women’s shoes in general may be from past relationships as he owned the home between 2016 to 2019. During those years he dated Kendall Jenner, who may have left them behind.

Even if the women’s shoes were Harry’s, that wouldn’t necessarily be far fetched as he has a way of gender-bending clothing. We can only imagine the VALUE of all those shoes though.